Sipalay mulls opening ‘Minahang Bayan’

In a move to legitimize and regulate small-scale mining, the City Government of Sipalay has taken the first steps towards opening a “Minahang Bayan” (people's small-scale mining area) in Brgy. Nabulao.

“It is important that the small-scale mining operations in the city is legalized so that we can regulate their activities and minimize environmental degradation,” City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares told SunStar Bacolod.

The city government has already expressed its intent as the lead petitioner to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Lizares added.

“This is in accordance with the first step in the process of declaring a Minahan ng Bayan in an area,” she said.

The city mayor met with MGB-6 Regional Director Cecilia Ochavo-Saycon on Friday, February 23, at the Provincial One Stop Shop Office, Ayala Malls Capitol Central in Bacolod City.

The MGB presented the status of the proposed establishment of the people's small-scale mining area in Sipalay and the required documents to be complied by the city government.

As Sipalay positions itself as a sustainable tourism destination in southern Negros Island, the city government seeks to better protect the environment as it legitimizes and regulates small-scale operations in the city, Lizares said.

The city mayor added that it is still premature to declare an announcement as the city is still in the process of finalizing the its documents with the MGB.

MGB representatives were Legal Officer Atty. Rjay L. Pestaño, Monitoring and Technical Services Section Chief Engr. Kimberly Villa, and Mine Land Services Section Chief Engr. Lucios P. Sucgang.

Lizares was accompanied by City Cooperative Development Officer Sharon Gupalor and Executive Assistant to the Mayor Dionilo Bogtae.*