Sipalay, NFA deal to benefit local rice farmers

City Mayor Maria Gina M. Lizares, together with City Agriculturist Lani Yanong, NFA Regional Manager Director Dianne Silva, and Branch Manager Glenda Paz, officially signed the Memorandum of Agreement November 14 at the New Government Center, Sipalay City.

The MOA signing was witnessed by the NFA acting warehouse supervisor, Irah Razote, administrative officer Mercedes Damasco, classifier Vevirlie Magbanua, warehouse assistant Joyce Marie Torento, and members of different rice farmer associations in the city.

Under the agreement, an additional premium of P3.00/kilogram of palay will be added by the city government to the agreed palay buying price between the farmers and the NFA.

Only farmers listed by the City Agriculture Office under the NFA’s Palay Marketing Assistance for Legislators and Local Government Unit (PALLGU) Program can avail the benefits.

Rice farmer associations from Gil Montilla SWISA, Maricalum, Manlucahoc, Tugas, Hinablan, Malang-og, and Dung-i were present. (PR)