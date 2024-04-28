Sipalay, partners ink reforestation MOA

The City Government of Sipalay, represented by City Mayor Maria Gina M. Lizares, signed a Memorandum of Agreement with various Reforestation Project Partners on April 17.

The agreement covers the implementation of three different reforestation programs in the city, namely the Agroforestry Development Opportunities for Treasured Sipalaynon (ADOpTS), the Riverbank Protection Rehabilitation and Awareness Program (RiPRAP), and the Productive Landscape and Tree Growing towards Sustainable Sipalay (PLanTSS) programs.

The signing ceremony was held at the Barangay Gil Montilla covered court and was attended by the City Mayor, project partners, and other officials and staff.

These programs aim to introduce sustainable farming practices, rehabilitate riverbanks and riparian zones, increase forest cover, and rehabilitate watersheds and protected areas in the city.

The activity was witnessed by CENR Officer Forester Wilfredo Canto of DENR – CENRO Kabankalan, City ENR Officer Leo Chua, and LDRRM Officer Jamaica Mueda. (PR)