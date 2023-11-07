Sipalay partners with Japanese firm for plantation, reforestation projects

Sipalay City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares met with the representative Akira Kato of the Marubeni reforestation project in the Philippines, together with Hacienda Asia Plantation, Inc. (HAPI), and partners in Negros Occidental, Oct. 25, at the City Mayor's Office.

Marubeni, a Japanese company having different projects in the Philippines, is keen on opening opportunities in Sipalay and the district through industrial plantation and reforestation projects.

This project will create employment in local communities, and additional income for families.

The Negros Occ. Partners who attended the meeting were Louis Dizon, Remy Manalo, and their palm plantation project manager Felix Occeña Jr.

Forester Reynante Aplicy and Romwell Ordaniel, from the City ENRO presented the different city programs, projects and best practices aligned with Marubeni's reforestation project.

Kato and the HAPI representatives told that they were glad to have met with the city government as most of their needed data and program structure are already in place and can be replicated in their project with the help of the City ENRO. (PR)