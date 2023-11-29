Sipalay pays tribute to outgoing barangay chiefs

City Mayor Maria Gina M. Lizares joined the exit conference of the Liga ng mga Barangay of the city, and the tribute to the Punong Barangays whose term has ended last Nov. 23.

Mayor Lizares thanked the outgoing Punong Barangays for their support to the city government and dedication to their work.

Together with DILG officer Leo Agbas and Liga ng mga Barangay President Elir Borres, Mayor Lizares handed certificates to the following Punong Barangays for their service to the Sipalaynons.

The outgoing punong barangays are Rodolfo Torillo of Brgy. 1, Nandino Lahao-lahao of Brgy. 2, Gilda Garinga of Brgy. 4, Jimmy Logatiman of Cartagena, Rogelia Golez of Cayhagan, Tranquilino Duayan of Mambaroto, Diego Hulguin of Nauhang, and Marlon Canillo of San Jose.

Lizares also talked about the different programs and projects she will prioritize in the next few years.

Among the projects and programs mentioned were the farm-to-market road under the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) that will benefit Barangays Camindangan and Manlucahoc, and the development of the city mobile kitchen. (PR)