Sipalay rice farmers get P12.8-M cash aid

The Department of Agriculture Region VI, in partnership with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), downloaded the financial assistance worth P12,810,000.00 to 2,562 registered farmers with two (2) hectares and below under the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture (RSBA) on May 9, 2024.

The aid came from the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund—Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RCEF-RFFA) of the Department of Agriculture. Each farmer beneficiary received an assistance worth P5,000.

The cash assistance was distributed to offset the income loss they experienced due to the implementation of tariffication and the removal of quantitative import restrictions on rice throughout the implementation of the Rice Tariffication Law, or Republic Act No. 11203.

The said activity was facilitated by the Local Government Unit of Sipalay through its City Agriculture Office. (PR)