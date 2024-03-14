Sipalay unveils kite fest guide

One week from today, the Poblacion Beach of Sipalay City will once again be enlivened by colorful and beautiful kites!

The 10th Burangoy Tourism Kite Festival, the biggest and longest-running kite festival in the Negros Occidental, will be on March 20-23.

The Sipalay City Tourism Office and the Kite Association of the Philippines released the guidelines for the various categories of the kite festival.

The flat kites category is open to Sipalay-based individuals only. This category will feature the traditional, local kite design called “guryon”.

Meanwhile, the figure kites category is open to all with no age limit. Entries may fly any figures they can think of--animals, fantasy creatures, pop culture, etc.

The geometric kites category is also open to all with no age limit. This category will highlight three-dimension (3D) geometric-shaped kites.

Unique to Sipalay City, the “barungoy” or flying fish kites category is open to Sipalay-based individuals only. The entries may be 2D or 3D barungoy or flying fish-themed kites.

Locals and tourists are urged to join the kite-flying festivities, with the competition day slated on March 23.

The kite festival will kick off will a parade from the Sipalay City Park to the Wow Sipalay signage at Poblacion Beach. The opening program and kite-flying follow.

Interested kite-flyers are urged to register via online through https://forms.gle/rtXayQhLw6TnJGF68

Meanwhile, the on-site registration at Sipalay City Park will start at 7 a.m. on the competition day.

For more details on the guidelines, visit the Sipalay City Tourism Office official Facebook page.

The City of Sipalay was declared the Kite Tourism Capital of the Philippines during the staging of its 8th Burangoy Kite Festival in 2022.*