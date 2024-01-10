Sipalay, UP Los Baños to collaborate in reforestation project

City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares met with Professor Marlo Mendoza, Dean of the College of Forestry of the University of the Philippines - Los Baños, to discuss a reforestation project in three identified barangays in the city, January 9.

Mendoza and the UPLB College of Forestry were tapped by private companies that will fund the reforestation project in the city.

UPLB has also sought the help of Central Philippine State University for the said project.

Another meeting has been set for this week to further discuss the project and to be attended by the UPLB team, CPSU, project partners, the CENRO, and the barangays.

Present during the discussion were City Environment and Natural Resources Officer Leo Chua, Forester Reynante Aplicy, Roderico Bolo and CPSU Professor Mary Ann Dagunan. (PR)