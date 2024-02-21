Sipalay youth officials undergo orientation with Landbank

The Sipalay Local Youth Development Office in collaboration with Landbank Sipalay Branch, conducted an orientation on opening accounts, aimed at empowering Sangguniang Kabataan members in fulfilling the mandate of RA No. 10742 Section 20, February 13, specifically on Financial Independence where SK Councils are required to have SK bank accounts.

This initiative underscores the importance of ongoing training for young leaders, equipping them with essential skills, knowledge, and values to effectively serve their communities.

Such programs enhance their leadership abilities, deepen their understanding of governance and public service, and provide insights into pressing societal issues, said the Sipalay LYDO in a statement.

Continued training ensures the Sangguniang Kabataan remains adaptable to the evolving needs of the youth, fostering their empowerment as agents of positive change, it said.

Present at the event were Local Youth Development Officer Katherine Maguad-Jocame, Landbank of the Philippines-Sipalay Branch Manager Dulce Joy Gayat, SK Federation Secretary Kristene Joy Muesco, and LYDO staff. (PR)