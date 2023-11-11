Sipalay’s multi-awarded women’s council presents laurels to mayor

The Sipalay City Council for Women – Lakbay sa Baybayon (LAKBAYON) Project headed by Rhodora Bautista presented the International and National Level recognition the council has received to Mayor Maria Gina Lizares, Nov. 8.

The Lakbay sa Baybayon (LAKBAYON) Project was included in the Top 100 Stories - Thriving Communities Category of Green Destinations, an international award-giving body that aims to promote sustainable tourism and best practices all over the globe.

The council also presented its recognition from the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (ATOP) as one of its National Finalists for the Best Practices in Community-based Tourism awarded during the Department of Tourism (DOT) Pearl Awards 2023.

Mayor Lizares appreciates the effort and dedication of the members of the council in their 20+ years of implementing the Lakbayon project.

She then discussed other initiatives that will improve the población beach with the help of the Women’s Council and then assured the city's continued support to them.

Present during the meeting were officers of the council namely, Madonna Caballero, Adelaida Ombi-on, Rosita Arguelles Bernas, Lorra Celeste, Melodina Maestrecampo, Rose Marie Gungob, Gemma Requiron, Gemma Lavilla and Gloria Guiljon. (PR)