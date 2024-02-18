Sipaway Ecotourism Workers Association tests new tour circuit

The Sipaway Ecotourism Workers Association (SETWA) toured local guests in a mock tour guiding activity within the Island of Sipaway, February 17.

SETWA vice president Nestor Ecoy and Secretary Aiza Montenegro presented the nature tour package routed in the Century Old Balete Tree, Nigad Forest, Iligan Public Beach, Katiking Cocolane, Luz Cabana Pangpang View and Mangrove Ecopark, and Lighthouse explaining their brief history.

Mock guests include Silliman University Divinity School Intern Pastor Switzal Cadiz and Ruth Gomo, Monica's Rest House Owner Monica Labores, School Principal of San Juan Elementary School Maritess Martinez, Brgy San Juan Sangguniang Barangay Member Alvin Mancao, San Juan Elementary Teacher Florita Carballo and School Governance Operation Division (SGOD) Supervisor Arnold Mancao.

Montenegro of SETWA said that the tour aimed to enhance their skills beneficial in touring guests who visit the Island. She also thanked the local government of San Carlos for the continuous support in their association's development.

Guest Pastor Cadiz shared it was her first time touring the Island during her internship and said that she learned a lot especially the different landmarks and cultural heritage of the Island.

Moreover, a feed backing activity between SETWA members and guests was also held at BaniCafe after the tour.

San Carlos City Tourism Consultant Joselito Costas, City Tourism Office, City Agriculture's Office and several SETWA members were also present and assisted during the activity.

Expanded payment modes

SETWA has also identified four modes of payment: e-wallets (Gcash or PayMaya), online banking, cash, and remittance during their meeting last Feb. 16, at the BaniCafe, Sipaway Island.

The said payments will be used when they start booking clients for tour packages.

The San Carlos City Tourism consultant also emphasized finalizing tour packages itinerary and the association's SEC registration. (PR)