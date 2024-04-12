Sipaway Island on water rationing due to drought

Water rationing is now being conducted in Sipaway Island in San Carlos City due to drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon that has affected the potable water, San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo said Thursday, April 11.

Sipaway Island has 3,000 to 4,000 residents, Gustilo said, adding that the water rationing started last week. "We are sourcing water from the mainland through underwater pipe going to the island," he said.

The mayor also said they will determine the extent of damage caused by the drought next week.

"We will determine whether to declare a state of calamity or not," Gustilo added.

He also said that the locality incurred damages in corn, vegetables, and rice, adding that they will get the report from their City Agriculture Office.

As of April 8, Provincial Agriculturist Dina Genzola reported a total of P115,228,510.68 worth of crop damage in the province.

The bulk of the damage was reported in Kabankalan City with P41,910,381.20.

San Carlos City, meanwhile, incurred P2,383,723 worth of damages to crops.*