Sipaway tourism businesses undergo food, bev training

City Holds Food and Beverage Training for the Sipaway Tourism Industry

The city government of San Carlos thru the Tourism Office held a two-day Food and Beverage Preparation and Handling training at Bani Cafe in San Juan, Sipaway Island from November 16 to 17.

The training was attended by members of the Sipaway Ecotourism Workers Association (SETWA) with Chef Martin Gonzalez Jr. from Cebu City as trainer.

The two-day event tackled food safety and hygiene, proper storing of Food Hazards Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP), cooking methods, basic culinary fundamentals, responsibilities of a cook, food safety, food flow, proper storing, and sustainable guidelines in the accommodation industry.

Gonzalez also cited that the training aimed at creating a sustainable livelihood and highlighting abundant ingredients that will serve as the identity of the island.

He added that it would help the local community with food handling, and acquiring knowledge they could use in serving guests.

City Tourism Consultant Joselito Costas commended the participants for their dedication to learning.

Members of SETWA Helen Caballero and Gladys Patoc said the training was helpful to them; they learned new recipes to serve their visitors/guests.

They also thanked the City Tourism Office and LGU of San Carlos for initiating the training.

On the other hand, the group also prepared dishes with ingredients taken mainly from and are abundant on the island and the city, especially fish, lemongrass, basil, coconut, and habichuelas.

Participants learned how to make a surprise drink made out of lemongrass, fruit salad, “kinilaw,” “imbao with “gata,” seafood bisque, fabada, and watermelon jam served on coconut husks and shells. (PR)