Sipaway tourism workers undergo community-based tour guide training

Sipaway Ecotourism Workers Association (SETWA) members are undergoing a four-day Community-Based Tour Guiding Training from January 23 until 26 at Banicafe, Sipaway Island in San Carlos City.

The four-day training tackles interpretive presentation skills, tourism products development principles and procedures, product development in the new normal, designing a tourist experience, interpretation principles and planning, itinerary planning and script writing workshop, simulation of a guided tour, and tour guiding assessment.

City Tourism Consultant Joselito Costas aimed at enhancing participants in interpretation and tour guides to come up with a standard script using the learnings from the previous trainings where tour guides and interpreters could base from.

Costas commended the group for being active in previous trainings which will benefit them.

SETWA President Allan Mancao said that he was looking forward to the training and hoped to develop a tour package that would benefit the community and tourists; adding that the training was also helpful in preparing the front-liners.

The City Tourism Office staff headed by Tourism Operations Officer Jennifer Paran facilitated the event. (PR)