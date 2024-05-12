Six fishermen rescued off Silay City coast

The Coast Guard Station Northern Negros Occidental rescued six fishermen off the coast of Silay City, Negros Occidental, Sunday, May 12.

The six occupants of the motor banca were identified as Joan Infante, 37; Arnel Sevilla, 25; Jondle Sevilla, 24; Liberato Sevilla, 58; Ricky Sevilla, 30; and Elmer Tiongzon 39.

According to Cmdr. Paterno Belarmino Jr., CGSNNOC head, the fishermen left Catabla Baybay, Barangay Zone 3 in neighboring Talisay City around 4 a.m. on a fishing expedition.

While fishing in the waters of Silay City, the fishermen's boat was hit by strong winds and waves causing one of the outriggers to detach.

Water started to flood the motor banca as the boat was unbalanced, forcing the six fishermen to jump into the sea.

Around 9 a.m. the CGSNNOC headquarters in Barangay Banago, Bacolod City received a distress call from a passing tanker ship reporting that they had spotted the six fishermen floating around four nautical miles from the coastline of Silay City.

The six fishermen were later picked up by a tugboat led by AUX CDR Ricky Malayo of the 618th Squadron of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) and brought the fishermen and their half-submerged boat to the Bredco port in Bacolod City.

The six were immediately given medical attention at Coast Guard Sub-Station Bacolod, although none of them suffered serious injuries.*