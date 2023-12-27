Six Townships, Six Solutions: Tailored Water Supply Plans to Address Diverse Needs

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez said that the construction of the P500 million new government center is set for the first quarter of 2024.

It will be located at Sidlak Victorias Global City in Barangay 13, he added.

Benitez also said that the design of the new government center will be unveiled early next year.

Aside from the government center, also scheduled for construction is an evacuation center worth P55 million and the first Sidlak Village housing project, where 1,250 housing units under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) will be constructed.

The housing project will have 10 five-story buildings targeted to be completed before the end of 2024 which will be located near a school, clinic, and multi-purpose hall, Benitez said

The housing project will also have 32 percent green space for parks and gardens, beyond the 20 percent advised by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), he pointed out.

He added that the housing project will also have a clubhouse, swimming pool, full size basketball court, tricycle terminal, and parking areas for bikes and cars.

“All papers are done; we are just finalizing the final design,” he said.*