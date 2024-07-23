SJI Rhythmic Gymnastics Team excel at the 4th Shanghai Yeti Cup China

The St. John’s Institute (SJI) Rhythmic Gymnastics Team excelled at the 4th Yeti China Europe Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup, held in Shanghai, China July 2024.

Representing the Philippines, they competed against 290 delegates from different countries in various categories.

The team, known as the SJI Gymnastics Team/MK Gymnastics, achieved remarkable success.

Alannah Jeanne Lim won Gold in the Ball event, Gold in the Rope event, and Silver in the Hoop event in the 2011-2012 category.

Anastasia Avery Lim secured Gold in the Hoop event, Gold in the Ball event, and Gold in the Freehand event in the 2013-2014 category.

Riley Nicole Ko attained Silver in the Freehand event and Silver in the Ball event in the 2017 category.

Felicity Klaire Yap earned 4th place in the Freehand event and 4th place in the Ball event in the 2016 category.

Kryztahl Jade Manalo claimed Gold in the Ball event, Gold in the Ribbon event, Silver in the Hoop event, and Silver in the Clubs event in the 2010 category.

The team was trained by Jenny Claro, Lady Liza Deles, and online Russian coach Elvira Belyanova. Additionally, they received guidance from dance and ballet coaches Andrew Peralta, Christopher Chan, Proceso Gelladuga, and Nina Gelladuga.

The team has been consistently training every day since last year, and they dedicated their summer to training all day, demonstrating their commitment to their sport.

Anastasia and Alannah began their journey in aerial sports in 2017 and transitioned to gymnastics in the summer of 2022. Felicity joined in 2022, Riley in 2023, and Kryztahl has been training since 2017.

The parents commended their daughters for their dedication and hard work. They emphasized the importance of developing their talents and abilities.

Despite some setbacks, the girls persevered and took on the challenge of competing in China with no expectations.

They lauded the girls for their tireless training and emphasized the value of effort and determination in achieving success.

They expressed that the girls competed without expectations and simply aimed to do their best.

They credited the girls' preparedness and resilience to the rigorous training, stating that the medals they won were a bonus.

They expressed gratitude to the coaches Jenny Claro, and Lady Liza Deles and MK Gymnastics club owner Ma. Kristina Alagaban for their unwavering support in helping the girls improve and succeed.