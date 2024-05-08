SK chair in Toboso dies of electrocution

A Sangguniang Kabataan chairman of Brgy. Bandila, Toboso died of electrocution Wednesday, May 8.

Councilor Richard Jaojoco identified the victim as Renan Tapang, 23.

Jaojoco said that Tapang was trying to replace an electric bulb at his home after he took a bath when he was electrocuted.

He was set to go to the municipal hall of Toboso to submit his basketball line-up for a sports event in the town when the incident happened.

The replacement of the SK chairman will be discussed after his burial, Jaojoco added.*