SK Fed prexy to come from San Carlos, Liga head from Victorias

It's a done deal.

The incoming president of the Liga ng mga Barangay in Negros Occidental will come from Victorias City, while the Sangguniang Kabataan provincial president will come from San Carlos City, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Thursday, November 16.

This means it will be the status quo.

"From my discussions with Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, we would like to maintain the status quo. The president of Liga ng mga Barangay will be a barangay captain from Victorias City, while the SK will come from San Carlos," Lacson said.

However, the governor said that he still has to talk with San Carlos Mayor Renato Gustilo because they want to make sure we have the right person for SK who can really represent the Federation.

"I will ask him if there is any SK now in San Carlos who can fill in the shoes left behind by Board Member Pocholo Yuvienco," he pointed out.

Lacson cited the performance of Yuvienco who "did a good job" as head of the SK in the province.

He also said that in the case of the Liga ng mga Barangay, Board Member Juvy Pepillo of Barangay 9, Victorias City had already finished her term.

Lacson said that Victorias City has already made a choice.

"Only when it's time to vote will you know who the recommendee is," he added.

Both Yuvienco and Pepillo are allies with Love Negros, led by Lacson, and Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez.*