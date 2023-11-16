SK Federation president told to perform well, be example to youth

“Perform well and be an example and model to our youth as well as to other Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons in Bacolod City.”

This was stressed by Ma. Joy Maredeth Madayag, head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Bacolod, on Wednesday, November 15, after Barangay Mandalagan SK chairperson Danna Marie Barzo was named as the SK Federation President in Bacolod City on Tuesday afternoon, November 14.

Madayag said Barzo was an unopposed candidate, and she will replace the post of outgoing SK Federation President Ayesha Joy Villaflor as ex-officio member at the City Council.

She said Catherine Trespuentes from Barangay Felisa was also elected as vice president; Secretary - Darlwin Sales from Barangay 16; Treasurer - Kaye Alyana Ilon from Barangay Cabug; Auditor - Jake Demegillo from Barangay 14; Public Relation Officer - Kryshia Pabular from Barangay Taculing; and Sergeant at Arms - Aldrich Borda from Barangay Sum-ag.

After the election, she added that the newly elected SK Federation officers also took their oath of office administered by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez at the L’ Fisher Hotel.

Madayag said that Barzo can submit her documents to the City Council this week so she can join in the regular session at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Session Hall.

Madayag said that they already conducted an orientation for all the SK chairpersons in the city and reminded them of the rules and their duties within their barangays, including the SK Federation officers.

“Barzo should lead all the SK chairpersons in the city. She should study her duties efficiently and effectively as SK Federation president,” she said.

For her part, Barzo said she’s truly inspired and humbled because of the help of her fellow SK chairperson and for putting her in the position of SK Federation president.

"I would also like to thank the Lord, our God, for supervising and giving me strength. Despite being nervous, He gave me strength to face the new challenge,” she said.

Barzo also expressed his gratitude to Benitez as well as to her family and friends.

“As a leader of the youth, I need the help of my fellow chairperson to continue our plans and programs in the city. I’m thankful for all your trust and support,” Barzo said.*