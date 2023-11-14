SK federations election set

Despite being non-partisan, the election of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) federations in all towns and cities in Negros Occidental is still hounded with alleged vote-buying involving large amounts of money.

Department of Interior and Local Government provincial director Teodora Sumagaysay said that based on SK Elections guidelines in 2023, City and Municipal Federation elections should be held no later than November 15.

It should be held in a public place and DILG should ensure the presence of all elected SK chairpersons of all barangays, she added.

Reports have it that there are parents who offer as big as P100,000 for each SK chairperson in their locality just to ensure their son or daughter's victory for SK Federation president.

The SK Federation president will be an ex-officio member of the city or town's council.

Some sources said the average income of an SK chairperson in today's election of Federation President and officials ranges from P5,000 up.

But Sumagaysay said her office has not received any official complaint yet about the alleged lobbying or vote buying.

The election of SK Federations on Tuesday, November 13, is done through secret balloting, Sumagaysay added.

After the city and municipal Federation elections, the Provincial SK Federation election based on the memo circular should be held no later than November 29.

The newly elected SK officials are required to attend the DILG seminar, Sumagaysay further said.

Each barangay has one SK chair and seven SK kagawads.*