SK officials told to do their duties

Himamaylan City Mayor Raymund Tongson called on the newly-elected Sangguniang Kabataan officials of the city to fulfill their duties and ensure that the programs of the city government reach the youth.

Tongson made the call after SK officials allied with his administration won by a landslide in all barangays up to the federation level.

"All our new youth leaders have to do is fulfill their duties and make sure that our programs reach all young Himamaylanons," the mayor said.

During the SK Federation elections last week, all officials were unopposed.

Jedalyn Pampliega of Brgy. Talaban was unanimously elected SK Federation president.

She will sit as an ex-officio member of the Himamaylan Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Before the federation elections, the SK chairpersons and council members (kagawad) underwent the SK Mandatory Training.

"Our SKs must never stop learning. The real measurement is how you apply what you've learned from the mandatory training," the mayor pointed out.

The incoming officials expressed their support for the various youth programs of the city government.

Tongson encouraged SK Federation officials "to prioritize complying with the requirements set by the Department of the Interior and Local Government and National Youth Commission."

The mayor said the new officials must step up and ensure that all 19 youth councils in Himamaylan receive "ideal functionality" ratings in 2024.*