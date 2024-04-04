Sked of outdoor sports in Negros meet adjusted to avoid extreme heat

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Negros Occidental has adjusted the schedules of outdoor sports events in the ongoing Provincial Meet 2024 to either earlier or later hours of the day to avoid extreme heat.

Ian Arnold Arnaez, spokesperson of DepEd Schools Division-Negros Occidental, said on Wednesday the competitions start as early as 6 a.m. and end by 9 a.m. then resume at 3 p.m.

“We prioritize the health and safety of (the student-athletes),” he said in an interview.

This year’s Provincial Meet kicked off with an opening ceremony at the Panaad Park and Stadium in this city late afternoon on April 1 and will run until April 6.

Athletics and Paralympics are being held at the Panaad Stadium along with baseball, tennis, wushu, wrestling, and pencak silat.

The rest of the sports events are hosted by schools, shopping malls and local government units within and near Bacolod.

Since April 1, face-to-face classes from preschool to senior high school in this city have been suspended due to a heat index between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius.

The DepEd has prior instructions to elementary and secondary schools to shift to alternative delivery modes of learning, such as modular and online classes in case of suspension of face-to-face classes due to intense heat.

Learners are advised to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, stay indoors, especially during the hottest part of the day, wear lightweight, breathable clothing, and avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours. (PNA)