Slaughter house urged to pay P8.9-M rental deficiencies

The City Government of Bacolod has asked the management of AVM-Bernardo slaughter house in Barangay Handumanan to pay its rental deficiencies that reached to P8.9 million.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr., said Wednesday, December 6, the City Treasurer’s Office already forwarded the statement of account to AVM-Bernardo slaughterhouse, covering from August 15, 2008 to December 31, 2023.

AVM-Bernardo incurred rental deficiencies amounting to P8,933,542, computed from 2016 until December 31, 2023, and it was forwarded to them on October 10, he said.

He added the AMV-Bernardo was paying a total of P136,790 rental per month to the city government.

Ting noted that the City Council earlier passed a resolution directing the City Legal Office to conduct a fact-finding if the city needs to rescind the contract due to the alleged violations committed by the abattoir.

Ting said they already reviewed AVM-Bernardo’s contract and they determined that the abattoir failed to follow some of the provisions in the contract, like the putting up of the chicken line.

He said AVM-Bernardo’s contract will end in 2028 and if they fail to pay or comply their alleged violations, the city will cancel the contract.

Aside from the rental deficiencies, Ting said the City Council also received some complaints against the management of the AVM-Bernardo after they applied for the rate increase of their services.

“So, we will conduct an investigation to determine the complaints of the AVM-Bernardo clients including its alleged violations,” he said.

In 2022, the AVM-Bernardo slaughterhouse has asked the City Government to authorize them to implement a 10 percent increase in slaughtering and delivery fees as stipulated in Section 16 of Article IV of their memorandum of agreement (MOA).

Meanwhile, the management of AVM-Bernardo slaughterhouse could not be reached for comment.*