Slow food accreditation system ordinance hurdles first reading

The Bacolod City Council approved on its first reading an ordinance establishing the slow food accreditation system for restaurants and other food establishments.

The ordinance was authored by Council Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on tourism.

Villarosa said Bacolod City recognizes the value of organic products that are being sourced locally and continues to support all other similar programs and platforms.

“As a manifestation of its objective to be involved in the development and research of various slow food production techniques and strategies, the city has associated itself with various organizations that are inclined to advancing sustainable practices,” he said.

He added Bacolod City is firm in its initiative to promote and campaign for the growth of the slow food community at the local level, and therefore spearheads an accreditation system for the local restaurant industry.

The Bacolod Slow food accreditation committee will be chaired by the city mayor, a member of the City Council committee on tourism as vice-chair, and its members the City Tourism Office, City Health Officer, City Treasurer’s Officer, a representative each from Fondazione Slow food, among others, and representatives from slow food communities in Bacolod City.

Section 2 of the proposed ordinance stated that the members of the committee shall formulate the rules and procedures in the implementation of the ordinance; the City Government through the Public Information Officer and the City Tourism Office shall proceed with the dissemination of the ordinance, among others. /MAP.