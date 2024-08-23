SLP association, Daganhon Laborers Association opens a mini-mart in Cadiz City.

The mini-mart will cater to the employees and clients of nearby establishments such as the Barangay Local Government Unit of Daga, Daga Elementary School, and residents.

The Daganhon Laborers Associations Mini Mart is located at Barangay Daga in front of Barangay Hall of Barangay Daga, Cadiz City, and opens daily from 6:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

Present in the activity were Barangay Captain Hon. Lucein Olvido, City Social Welfare and Development Office Representative Irene Javelona, RSW, Roxanne Bullas, RSW, SLP Focal Mr. Omero Polines, Pantawid City Link, Implementing Project Development Officer II Felizardo A. Sapanza III and Monitoring Project Development Officer II Jerlen R. Benjamin./ NAGEbojo/ Felizardo A. Sapanza III.