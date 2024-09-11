𝐒𝐋𝐏 𝐍𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐬 𝐎𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐔𝐬𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲

The Department of Social Welfare and Development - Sustainable Livelihood Program (DSWD-SLP) Negros Occidental Provincial Program Management Office convened a Pre-Usbong Conference, as part of the Five-Year Sustainability Plan of the program.

Provincial Coordinator Ramil Raquit discussed the Micro Enterprise Development plans crafted by the SLP associations. Also, the Technical Assistance plans developed and presented by the Implementing Project Development Officers (PDOs) were turned over to the Monitoring PDOs for the conduct of project monitoring and assessment in the USBONG Implementation Phase.

Negros Occidental Provincial CapBuild Officer Terry B. Lopez and Partnership Officer Duriza B. Oropesa shared the capability-building and partnership interventions needed by the SLPA. Provincial Monitoring Evaluation Officer Argentina B. Basoy provided a reference to the schedule of the MPDOs for their monitoring and assessment activities, as part of the Provincial Monitoring and Assessment Work Plan.

Also present during the activity were Technical Staff from the Regional Program Management Office - Database Manager Francis Anthony Desaca and Special Project Officer Aldrin Guanco, and SLP Implementing Project Development Officers (IPDOs) and Monitoring Project Development Officers (MPDOs).