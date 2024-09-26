SM Prime turnovers 24 stalls for tenants of Manokan Country

The SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SPHI) has turned over a total of 24 stalls for the tenants of Manokan Country to the City Government of Bacolod on Wednesday, September 25.

The event was attended by the City Engineer's Office along with the City Legal Office and representatives of SM Prime.

City Engineer's Office head Loben Ceballos said the stalls are now ready to be occupied by the tenants.

He said SM Prime complied with the requirements and it will be turned over by the city to the tenants.

" They have complete facilities such as water and power connections including the comfort rooms in the area," he added.

Manokan Country has a total of 27 tenants, but only 26 of them were operating in the area.

Of 26 tenants, 24 earlier agreed to transfer to the temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City while the two other affected tenants have their location to continue their businesses.

On October 20, 2023, the city government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime to redevelop the iconic Manokan Country.

SM Prime has already turned over P131.89 million to the city government to redevelop Manokan Country.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting Jr. said of 26 tenants, only 17 of them can transfer to their temporary space while seven others will not avail of the stalls since they failed to settle their arrears with the City.

" It will now depend on Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez if he will allow the qualified tenants to occupy two stalls in the area since there are seven available stalls," he said.

He added they will hold a meeting with the tenants along with Councilor Celia Matea Flor to discuss the house rules of SM.

Ting stressed that they will turn over the stalls to the tenants this week and they will be given a week to transfer to their temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City.

" Before the turn over to the tenants, they should know the house rules of SM," Ting said.

He said that during the transition, the tenants can continue their operation at the Manokan Country, but as soon as the city closes the area, they will vacate their stalls.

Ting noted that they will also discuss security concerns such as the deployment of personnel from the Public Order and Safety Office (Poso) in the area.

The city will also implement a one-way traffic scheme along Fr. Ferrero Street.

Ting disclosed that the tenants will stay in the area for 20 to 24 months. /MAP.