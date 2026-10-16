Smart expands 5G footprint in Bacolod ahead of MassKara Festival

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the wireless arm of PLDT, has expanded its 5G footprint across Bacolod City ahead of the MassKara Festival, strengthening connectivity as the City of Smiles welcomes tourists and festivalgoers for its annual celebration.

Running from Oct. 1 to 18, 2026, with major events scheduled from Oct. 16 to 18, this year’s MassKara Festival features an expanded lineup of activities under the theme, “Share the Smile. Celebrate Gugma.” Smart is a telco partner of the festival.

Smart's network expansion is intended to support the expected influx of tourists, residents, creators, and festival participants, enabling them to stay connected as they experience and share the celebration.

Experience the difference with Smart 5G

“Our 5G expansion in Bacolod strengthens our network capacity as the city comes alive for MassKara, helping residents and visitors stay connected as they experience the festival and share their moments with family and friends. With Smart 5G, we enable our subscribers to experience the difference of faster, more reliable connectivity, whether they are livestreaming the street dance competitions, video-calling loved ones, or discovering the many activities happening across the City of Smiles,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, First Vice President and OIC of Smart.

As part of its support for the festival, Smart turned over Smart Home WiFi 5G Max devices to the organizers to help meet connectivity needs during the celebration, including providing internet access for festivalgoers. The initiative highlights how Smart 5G can help deliver a more connected festival experience for organizers, participants, and visitors alike.

Among the highlights of this year’s MassKara Festival are the street dance and arena competitions, Electric MassKara, Miss Bacolod MassKara 2026, and a variety of community, sporting, food, and entertainment activities. The street dance competition will take place along Araneta Street, while the arena competition will be held between the bridgeways of SM City Bacolod. Concerts and other entertainment events will also take place at the Bacolod City Government Center, Bacolod Public Plaza, SM City Bacolod, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Megaworld, and other venues across the city.

The festival will also feature MassKareppin, MasskaRap Battle, Choreographers Showdown, PetsKara, Drum and Lyre Corps Competition, SingKara, Super KidsKara, and MassKara Hataw Sayaw sa Plaza, giving residents and visitors more ways to take part in the celebration.

During the festival, subscribers can also visit Smart’s 'Experience the Difference' zone to explore activities that let them enjoy firsthand how 5G connectivity can enhance their mobile lifestyle with smoother video streaming, clearer video calls, and more responsive mobile gaming, among other online experiences. Smart customers can also head to the zone to buy Smart products and exclusive offers and get a chance to enjoy exclusive perks and freebies.

Smart was recently recognized by global network intelligence firm Ookla® for Best Mobile Video Experience in the Philippines for the second consecutive year, based on Speedtest Intelligence® data for the first half of 2026. Smart posted the highest Video Score among mobile operators in the country.

Continued network expansion

“MassKara brings together people from different communities to celebrate Bacolod’s culture, creativity, and spirit of joy. By strengthening connectivity in the city, we are helping residents, businesses, and visitors stay connected during and beyond the festival,” added Manaloto.

The Bacolod network expansion forms part of Smart’s continuing efforts to strengthen its network infrastructure in key tourism and economic destinations across the country, supporting the connectivity needs of communities and visitors beyond major events. (Sponsored Content)