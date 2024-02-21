SMDC, PA Properties join forces to provide affordable housing in PH

In a landmark move set to redefine the landscape of affordable housing in the Philippines, SM Development Corporation (SMDC) and P.A. Alvarez Properties and Development Corporation (P.A. Properties) have joined forces.

This strategic partnership is poised to empower more Filipinos to realize their aspirations for a better life through accessible homeownership.

Known for their expertise in crafting centrally located condominiums, SMDC's collaboration with P.A. Properties heralds an exciting development: the creation of the transformative "Gateway Oasis" in Bicutan, Taguig City.

Situated adjacent to key infrastructure projects like the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) and the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) System, this visionary endeavor epitomizes convenience and connectivity, offering residents access to vital transport hubs.

P.A. Properties is a leading developer of low to medium cost housing communities in Southern Luzon. Since its establishment in 1994, the company has crafted over 25,000 homes across key Philippine provinces, with plans to build an additional 20 communities in the next 5 years. P.A. Properties, guided by the tagline "Behind Every Home is a Story," not only addresses the nation's housing backlog but also actively contributes to economic growth.

Anchored by a shared vision of making homeownership a reality for more Filipinos, this alliance represents a partnership aimed at addressing the nation's pressing housing needs. Leveraging their collective resources and expertise, both companies are poised to contribute significantly to fostering economic growth while providing sustainable solutions to the housing crisis.

Reflecting on the significance of this collaboration, Romarico T. Alvarez, Chairman of P.A. Properties, remarked, "As we reflect on our humble beginnings, partnering with SMDC marks a pivotal moment in our journey. Together, we are poised to make a tangible difference in the lives of countless Filipinos, offering them not just homes but the promise of a brighter future."

As SMDC and P.A. Properties embark on this transformative journey, their partnership stands as a beacon of hope, promising to reshape the narrative of affordable housing in the Philippines.

With unwavering dedication and a shared commitment to progress, they are poised to connect more Filipinos to the homes of their dreams, ushering in a new era of inclusivity and opportunity. (PR)