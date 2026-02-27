SMDC scales up Visayas, Negros presence with infra-first expansion

THE SM Development Corporation (SMDC) is strengthening its footprint in Western Visayas and Negros Island, eyeing to turn over at least 4,000 residential units in 2026, and over 150 hectares of expansion land.

On February 24, 2026, SMDC conducted a media roundtable discussion at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, and outlined how its presence in the region has evolved from individual project launches toward longer-term estate development supported by access roads, regional service hubs, and phased delivery.

SMDC in a statement said that across Western Visayas, roughly 3,800 to 4,000 units are currently lined up for turnover in 2026.

This includes around 1,900 units at Glade Residences beginning April 2026, close to 1,000 units at the fully sold Style Residences in Iloilo, and approximately 1,100 units at Smile Residences in Bacolod starting mid-year.

SMDC noted that scheduled turnovers reflect ongoing construction progress and coordinated completion timelines across projects.

At Parkville by SMDC Nature, a 2,394-lot residential estate targeted for completion in 2028, land development works are underway, including internal road construction and drainage systems.

The estate’s main spine road is targeted to be accessible by December 2026, subject to final site confirmation.

Parkville is supported by a four-lane elevated bridge engineered to be flood-resilient and seismic-compliant, providing direct access to Burgos Avenue and supporting more than 2,300 future lot owners, SMDC added.

Beyond physical development, SMDC has expanded its regional operations through a 300-square-meter Iloilo CBD office that handles sales processing, CTS documentation, PDC receiving, and customer support.

The regional hub reduces reliance on Manila-based coordination and strengthens servicing support for buyers in Iloilo and Bacolod.

To sustain pipeline continuity, SMDC also disclosed its Western Visayas and Negros Island land position: 8 hectares in Iloilo (planning stage), 74 hectares in Barangay Granada, Bacolod City, and 71 hectares in Silay City, Negros Occidental, representing more than 150 hectares of future development capacity.

With deliveries progressing through 2026 and infrastructure development continuing through 2028, the two regions are expected to remain key contributors to SMDC’s national portfolio in the years ahead.

SMDC also broke ground the construction of its main access bridge at the Parkville development in Barangay Granada, Bacolod City on January 31, 2026.

This will serve as the primary gateway linking the 52-hectare Parkville development to Burgos Avenue in Barangay Granada, Bacolod.

More than an access road, SMDC said the bridge establishes how the community is meant to function, with clarity, continuity, and foresight built in from the start.

Parkville is positioned in one of Bacolod’s most accessible areas, with close proximity to the newly opened Burgos–Negros Occidental Economic Highway, providing seamless access to both the northern and southern parts of the city.

From its earliest plans, the community was envisioned to unfold gradually, allowing infrastructure, open spaces, and residential zones to grow in step rather than in haste.

The bridge plays a central role in this strategy, establishing a clear and direct entry into the development while supporting its long-term circulation needs.

Designed as a four-lane roadway, the bridge is sized not just for present demand but for the community it anticipates, more than 2,300 future residents.

By channeling traffic efficiently from the main highway into the development, it eases daily movement while preserving internal roads for calmer, residential use. The result is access that feels deliberate rather than congested, practical without being intrusive.

Visually, the bridge is treated as part of the Parkville environment rather than a standalone structure. Its contemporary lines echo nearby elements such as the clubhouse and guardhouse, while details like wood-grain tubular steel slats and patterned concrete soften its scale.

The bridge’s groundbreaking marks a quiet but meaningful shift for Parkville, from planning to permanence. With access infrastructure in place, development within ready-to-build areas of the development can move forward with greater momentum, anchored by systems designed to last rather than rush.

In a city known as the City of Smiles, where growth is increasingly expected to come with balance and care, the Parkville Bridge stands as a subtle signal, the SMDC added. (MAP)