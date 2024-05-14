SM’s Book Nook strengthens Filipinos’ love for literature

In celebration of National Literature Month this April, Book Nook, a community and learning hub at SM Supermalls prepared a series of engaging events designed for book lovers of all ages, as a way to showcase SM's unwavering support for literature.

SM Cares and Book Nook began their month-long celebrations with the commemoration of International Children’s Book Day on April 2, in partnership with the Vibal Foundation, one of the key organizers for the local leg of the celebration. During the event, they hosted an intimate storytelling session for students from different schools.

This was followed by another intimate storytelling session on April 13, led by Nina Daza-Puyat, daughter of culinary icon Nora Daza, where she performed enchanting readings of captivating tales from her celebrated works, which include "Ang Alamat ng Lumpiang Shanghai" and "The Forlorn Rice Cooker."

On April 14, lifestyle journalist and author Stephanie Zubiri collaborated with award-winning visual artist Vico Cham to introduce "Chalky The Chameleon," a book that promotes diversity and inclusivity, which were featured in a storytelling session during A Spectrum of Colors event with Best Buddies Event aimed at shining a spotlight on World Autism Awareness Month, which is also in April.

On April 19, expert stylist and author KC Leyco Mempin, also known as Miss Kayce, launched the second edition of her book "Always Be Chic," which aims to make dressing up effortless for everyone, providing an ultimate style map to help them navigate their wardrobe journey at any stage of life.

More importantly, the book underscores the environmental impact of sustainable fashion, delving into the importance of conscious consumption while providing practical tips for incorporating sustainability into one's personal style.

Launched by SM Supermalls as an open and free library, Book Nook aims to create a community where book lovers of all ages can share their passion with like-minded people. It serves as a hub where visitors can read books and even donate their own, contributing to the library's continuous growth for the benefit of the community.

“As a form of human expression, literature provides us with knowledge about history, culture, and values, allowing us to understand ourselves and the world around us much better. We recognize its important role in society, which is why we do initiatives like this,” said Ms Shereen Sy, Book Nook Founder.

Through its National Literature Month celebrations, SM aims to showcase its support for literature, which is part of its ongoing efforts to promote learning and its important role in nation building.

To learn more about SM’s various community programs, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com/smcares/ (PR)