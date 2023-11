Negros Occidental Governor Bong Lacson leads the inauguration and blessing of the solar streetlights project at the Tourism Circumferential Highway (Bacolod-Silay Access Road) in Talisay City, Nov. 7, accompanied by Third District Rep. Kiko Benitez, Mayor Neil Lizares, among others. Funded by the Provincial Government of Negros Occ., the said street is a major thoroughfare linking Bacolod City to Talisay City and Bacolod-Silay International Airport.