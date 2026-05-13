Soldier, CAA killed in ambush in Negros Occidental

A PHILIPPINE Army soldier and a member of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) Active Auxiliary (CAA) were killed in an ambush in Purok Kalubihan, Barangay Maquiling, Sagay City, Negros Occidental on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The fatalities were identified as Corporal Robert Dador, assistant detachment commander of the Celestino Villacin CAA patrol base, and resident of Zarraga, Iloilo; and CAA Jonhrey Moncatar, 26, a resident of Barangay Celestino Villacin, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental.

Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) records revealed that the victims were travelling on a single motorcycle from their detachment going to Barangay Bato, Sagay City around 3:10 p.m. when motorcycle-riding gunmen opened fire on them and then fled the scene.

The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

The Sagay City Police Station is now conducting a thorough investigation in coordination with the 79th Infantry Battalion to identify and arrest the gunmen. (MAP)