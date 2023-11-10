Solon calls for unity, cooperation for service to barangays

Negros Occidental Third District Representative Francisco Benitez urged newly-elected Silay City Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to come together and work for the betterment of their respective communities during the oath-taking ceremony held at Magikland, Silay City, on November 8.

Benitez administered the oath of office to the officials in Silay City during the same event.

A total of 149 Barangay officials and 61 Sangguniang Kabataan officials were officially sworn into office from the 16 barangays of Silay City.

In his address, Benitez expressed his optimism and hope for the new set of leaders and emphasized the importance of unity with others in serving their community. "Tani indi ta malipatan nga may mga iban pa gid kita nga mga kaupod na puede man giyapon kag gusto man giyapon mag bulig, kag mag serbisyo sa aton Barangay," Benitez emphasized.

Benitez also underscored the significance of the officials' roles at the grassroots level.

"At the end of the day, we stand stronger united in a common purpose, and the common purpose is simple: pag asenso sang tagsa-tagsa," he stated.

He also urged the officials to be proactive in addressing the needs of their respective barangays, as first-line in public service with a better understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in their respective communities.

Benitez, in his address to the punong barangays and kagawads, emphasized their pivotal role in bridging the gap between the community and higher government authorities. He assured them they should not hesitate to approach his office, as their insights are invaluable in shaping policies that best serve the people.

"Our capacity to help is only as good as what we think or know the people need, and we depend on you to let us know how best to serve the people of Silay," he noted.

In closing, Benitez encouraged everyone to unite for the common purpose of Silay's progress. "Moving forward, let us stand together for the common purpose: pag asenso sang Silay," he said. A call to action for a spirit of cooperation and dedication to the city's growth and development.

The oath-taking ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter for Silay City, with its elected officials with the support of Benitez committed to working hand in hand for the betterment of their city.

The event was attended by E.B Magalona Mayor Marvin Malacon, former Silay City Mayor Mark Golez, Silay City Councilors Lyndon Bernardo, Ryan Gamboa, and Ramon Celebre, and outgoing President of Liga ng mga Barangay of Silay City, Henry Belleza.*