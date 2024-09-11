Some 300 residents evacuate as Mt. Kanlaon poses threat

The evacuees are from Barangay Masulog, Barangay Pula, Barangay Malaiba, and Barangay Lumapao, all situated in the 4-kilometer radius permanent danger zone of Mt. Kanlaon.

Masicampo said the local government unit (LGU) has provided food packs, kitchen kits, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, family kits, water and face masks since the mandatory evacuation started Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas has ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private schools for an indefinite period due to the tectonic-volcanic earthquakes and excessive sulfur dioxide emissions at Mt. Kanlaon.

The cancellation of classes was earlier limited only to the four critical barangays.

The latest 24-hour report from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said 337 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded at Mt. Kanlaon since midnight of Sept. 11.

The volcano emitted 9,985 tons of sulfur dioxide flux (SO2) on Tuesday while a 1,000-meter steam plume was noted with a southeast drift.

Ground deformation was also observed.

The Phivolcs is reminding the public that possible hazards that can occur at the restive Mt. Kanlaon include sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions. (PNA)