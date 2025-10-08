Some buildings damaged in Sipalay earthquake

SOME buildings in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental were damaged when the magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the city on October 7, 2025, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC) records showed.

Dionilo Bogtae, DRRMO coordinator, said the buildings sustained tension and hairline cracks include the Gil Montilla National High School, market stalls in Barangay Nabulao, People's Hall and Health Center in Barangay Mambaroto, Sangguniang Kabataan building in Barangay Mariculum, and Agripino Alvarez Elementary School.

He said the Earthquake Intensity Meter located at the Sipalay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center initially recorded the tremor at Intensity Ill, and a Philippine Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS) and corroborated by field observations, the actual experience in Sipalay City corresponded to an Intensity III.

He added that this intensity level is generally characterized by noticeable slightly swinging of hanging objects, the shaking was felt by many people indoors especially in upper floors of buildings.

Bogtae noted that dizziness and nausea are experienced by some people.

In response to the incident, Bogtae said Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) teams were deployed to evaluate the extent of structural damage, assess the structural integrity and safety of various schools, and prioritize critical interventions as detailed in Section IV.

Bogtae said they conducted assessments in other areas with reported damages.

He added that they also facilitated the installation of warning signages in identified unsafe and hazardous areas.

Sipalay's CDRRMC also coordinated with concerned national and regional agencies to request an urgent structural integrity assessment of the Gil Montilla National High School main building. (MAP)