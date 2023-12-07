SP approves P5.4B provincial annual budget

The Negros Occidental Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) unanimously approved the 2024 provincial budget amounting to P5,434,644,700 during its regular session on Tuesday, December 5, said Board Member Rommel Debulgado, chairman of the SP committee on budget and finance.

Of the figure, P5,244,603,544 was allocated for the general fund and P190,041,156 for the Economic Enterprise Development Department (EEDD), Debulgado said.

He also said the 2024 budget has an increase of 5.66 percent compared to the 2022 provincial budget due to the increase of the National Tax Allotment of the province for 2024.

Negros Occidental has an NTA of P4,904,713,544 or 93.52 percent of the local source of income.

Local income is estimated at P338,890,000 or 6.48 percent.

The Special Purpose Appropriations (SPA) gets the biggest share with an allotment of P2,073,003,000 or 39.53 percent of the general fund.

The personal services budget was pegged at P1,916,942,867; Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses; and Capital Outlay, P6,000,000.

A total of P981,000,000 is appropriated under the 20 percent Development Fund, the biggest share of the SPA.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund has an allocation of P262,500,000.

In the distribution of the PS appropriation by sector, the Social Services Sector will have the highest allocation at 64.90 percent.

The Office of the Governor has also proposed the creation, transfer, and abolition of positions.

A total of P120 million has been allotted for Miscellaneous Personnel Benefit that includes possible salary increase, Performance-Based Bonus (PBB), Incentive Benefits for Exemplary Services (IBES), and Service Recognition Incentive (SRI).*