SP ratifies IPM management, operation of sanitary landfill

The contract of services entered between the City Government of Bacolod and the IPM-CDC and Development Corp. (IPM-CDC) for the P64 million management, operation, and maintenance of the sanitary landfill in Barangay Felisa was ratified by the Sangguniang Panlungsod Wednesday, April 17.

The construction of sanitary landfill Cell No. 4 in Barangay Felisa in the amount of P59 million was also ratified.

Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council committee on appropriation and finance, said yesterday that the IPM-CDC’s contract is for the periods of May and December this year.

He said the IPM-CDC was the lone bidder for the management, operation, and maintenance of the landfill and the construction of Cell No. 4.

“We really need the new Cell No. 4 because our existing landfill was already full of garbage,” he added.

Once Cell No.4 is constructed at the city-owned property in Barangay Felisa, Sayson said the local government will also close the existing dumpsite.

He said the city government earlier purchased a property near the existing dumpsite in Barangay Felisa, adding that it’s also the plan of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to construct a recycling facility under a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.*