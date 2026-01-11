Special team to probe slay of 3 cops, civilian

POLICE Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay has ordered the activation of a special investigation team in the killing of four individuals, including three policemen, in Barangay Tubtubon, Sibulan, Negros Oriental on January 9, 2026.

The investigation team was tasked to ensure that the probe is thorough, evidence-based, and free from undue influence.

Fatalities were identified as Captain Jose Edrohil Cimafranca, Sibulan Municipal Police Station chief; his two personnel Police Senior Master Sergeant Tristan Joseph Chua, and Patrolman Rey Albert Temblor; and a civilian, Sheila Mae Denauanao.

The suspect, who also voluntarily surrendered to Tanjay City Police Station, was identified as Police Staff Sergeant Bonifacio Saycon Jr., a member of Sibulan Municipal Police Station.

“There will be no whitewash. This investigation will be conducted with full transparency, and anyone found liable, will be held accountable under the law,” Ibay said.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said Denauanao was shot by Saycon inside SAB Resto Bar around 9:35 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, another shooting incident occurred in front of Toyota Motors, Barangay Tubtubon, resulting in gunshot injuries to Cimafranca, Chua, and Temblor.

Malong said that based on follow-up investigation, it was revealed that prior to the incident, the suspect and the three police officers were seated on a couch inside the establishment together with Denauanao.

Without any apparent provocation, the suspect shot Denauanao, hitting different parts of her body and causing her instantaneous death.

After the initial shooting, the suspect and the police officers were seen boarding a vehicle together, Malong added.

A report of the incident was immediately received by the Sibulan Municipal Police Station, prompting an immediate response.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers were informed of the direction taken by the vehicle.

Responding units followed the indicated route and later found a Mitsubishi Lancer, owned by Cimafranca, parked on the roadside in front of Toyota Sibulan.

The injured police officers were found inside the vehicle. They were brought to a hospital, but did not survive.

Malong said the suspect also fled, but around 10:40 p.m., he voluntarily surrendered to Tanjay City Police Station and was subsequently turned over to Sibulan Municipal Police Station. He is facing criminal and administrative charges.

She said the regional director also ordered the close monitoring and strict supervision of the investigation to ensure transparency, accountability, and full adherence to due process, particularly as the incident involves a member of the police organization.

She added that PRO-NIR assured the public that it remains firmly committed to accountability, professionalism, and the rule of law, especially in incidents involving police personnel.

The organization will not tolerate misconduct that undermines public trust, she added. (MAP)