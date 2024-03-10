Special treatment for 'Juana' entrepreneurs on Women’s Month

DUMAGUETE CITY – Women entrepreneurs take center stage as the country celebrates National Women’s Month with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Oriental pushing priority services and programs for every “Juana.”

“Serbisyo Para Kay Juana” and “Juana Make a Mark” are just two of the priority programs being pushed by the agency to pay tribute to the contribution of women in economic development, DTI-Negros Oriental spokesperson Krystle Jade Bato said in an interview Friday.

“Juana” is the female counterpart of Juan dela Cruz, a Spanish name for St. John of the Cross used to refer to anonymous Filipinos.

“Serbisyo Para Kay Juana” is a priority lane for women who will apply for business names.

On the other hand, "Juana Make a Mark" is a trademark incentive program of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) for entrepreneurs who would like to register for a trademark, she added.

Priority is given to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that are either led by females or with a majority workforce of women, Bato said.

Eligible MSMEs could apply for patent, copyright, or trademark under the “Juana Make a Mark” at a discounted price.

“A women-led MSME is asked to pay only PHP1,480 when their design or trademark has been approved by IPOPHL,” Bato said.

A regular filing fee is over PHP4,000.

As of March 8, which is celebrated worldwide as International Women’s Day, some 40 women have already applied for and availed of these services at the DTI main office in this capital city.

Those living in towns and cities may proceed to Negosyo (Business) Centers to avail of the same, the DTI spokesperson said.

Bato said DTI and other government agencies are making sure that the needs and requirements of women entrepreneurs are met and that they are not left behind in the competitive world of business”. (PNA)