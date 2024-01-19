Ireland-based Negrense organizes ‘Hope for Kids with Cancer’ run

Rolando Espina Jr., a Negrense endurance athlete who is based in Ireland, is organizing a 680-kilometer run around Negros Island on January 20 for the benefit of children suffering from cancer.

On his GoFundMe page, Espina said he will run, along with his crew, for five to six days to give hope to kids with cancer. “Your generosity is greatly appreciated and will be a great help to the children suffering from the ‘Big C,’” he said.

He is targeting to raise €2,000.

As of this writing, the page, dubbed as “Hope for Kids with Cancer,” has raised over €1,000.

With Espina are local ultraboy Brekz Cabrillos and alternate runners as crew and drivers: Jan Christopher Chua, JC Fregil Chua, Neil Stephen Valenzuela, and Frunk Lin Echevaria, all from Bacolod City, and logistical support crew Christian James Togonon Alayon and Captain Honey Labaro Choi George.

The 680-kilometer loop around Negros Island will start in Bacolod City on January 20 at 3 p.m., with overnight stops in Sipalay City, Dumaguete City, Guihulngan City, and Sagay City.

The crew will run the following routes:

• Bacolod to Sipalay (165km+) Leg

• Sipalay to Dumaguete (175km+) Leg

• Dumaguete to Guihulngan (116km+) Leg

• Guihulngan to Sagay (115km+) Leg

• Sagay to Bacolod City (85km+) Leg

For those who want to contribute to this run-for-cause, you can check out Espina’s GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/79b84146.*