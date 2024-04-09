S&R opens in Bacolod

The S&R Membership Shopping opened in Bacolod City on Monday, April 8.

"It is a great pleasure for us to be able to open S&R. Lots of Bacolodnons are now happy because they don't need to go to Iloilo to shop,” Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez said.

He said, "I remember the first time right after the election, I was approached by the family and asked if I could assist in making sure S&R opens immediately in the city of Bacolod and that after two years, we have an outlet of S&R here."

"This is one of the driving forces of our economic development…the economic consumption. Bacolod is experiencing tremendous growth because our job placements and job availability have been increasing and right now we have thousands of job opportunities that we have been conducting a series of job fairs because of job opportunities knocking in the doors of Bacolod City," Benitez added.

Anthony Sy, president of S&R Shopping, said that Bacolod is their 27th warehouse club.

Benitez said S&R has 212 regular employees and has a lot of trickle-down effects on other livelihoods.

"I like everything about S&R and I bought the card as early as last year knowing that they are coming soon in Bacolod. The city through the Bacolod Employment and Services Office was one of those that facilitated employment here," the mayor added.

Benitez toured the store along with Susan Co, vice chair of Puregold Price Club and S&R Membership Shopping; John Alonte, president of Bredco; Willy Au, director of Bredco; Sy and, other local officials before the store opened to the public.

For his part, Sy said the grand opening signifies not only the expansion of their business but also underscores the unwavering support and collaboration that have fueled their success.

"It is a testament to the enduring strength in the partnerships we have cultivated in the relationships we hold here," he added.

He also lauded Benitez for fostering economic growth and enhancing the well-being of its residents. "Your leadership exemplifies the spirit of pro-business in community service and we are privileged to be part of a city that values and nurtures such principles," Sy added.*