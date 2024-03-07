S&R opens in Bacolod on April 8

S&R Membership Shopping is set to open its doors to Bacolodnons and Negrenses on April 8, 2024, at 9 a.m. at its location in Reclamation Area, Bacolod City.

S&R president Anthony Sy, businessman Michael Chua, and Bredco director Willy Au met with Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez at his office on March 7 to formally invite him to grace the opening ceremony.

The store will bring in world-class quality products at the lowest possible price and also provide employment and career development opportunities for Bacolod City.

For his part, Benitez has confirmed his attendance.

Patrick Lacson, the head of Bacolod Traffic Authority Office, and Mae Llamas, head of the Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion of the city, attended the said meeting.

It was on September 30, 2022, that S&R has signified its intention to open a branch in the city.*