SSB @ 16: “Resilience and Commitment keep us going”

SunStar Bacolod celebrated its 16th anniversary at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod on September 29, 2024. The editorial and business teams, led by Editor-in-Chief Kristel Marie Laconse, embraced resilience as they continue to face challenges in surviving the digital era.

The company and the team remain focused on their purpose in mainstream media, guided by the principles of truth, accuracy, fairness, credibility, and reliability in news reporting.

Despite the prevalence of fake news in social media, traditional media transitioning to digital platforms is committed to delivering news with utmost responsibility.

SunStar Bacolod is dedicated to fulfilling its mission of serving the community with responsible journalism and aims to strengthen its resolve in delivering truthful, fair, and objective news.

The team expressed their happiness in celebrating simply the 16th anniversary and emphasized the importance of being complete during the celebration.

They will continue to keep their passion for delivering the news to the people who deserve to be informed about current event.