SSS brings e-Wheels program to San Carlos LGU

The Social Security System (SSS) San Carlos City Branch updated San Carlos City-LGU employees on various services thru their e-Wheels program, Oct. 27, at the SP Session Hall.

Services provided include issuance of social security number, SSS registration, account resetting, PRN generation, salary loan application, pension loan application, loan restructuring application, disbursement account enrollment, benefit claims application, and member data change request.

Acting Branch Head Mercedita Celis said the e-wheels aimed at bringing the different services of SSS closer to the San Carlos City government employees.

She added it is also raising awareness among members who previously stopped contributing and are non-members of SSS as a protection provider.

Sangguniang Panlungsod Office employee Judith Lazaga was among those who availed of the contribution inquiry, web registration, and member data updating.

She commended the agency for holding said mobile service program at city hall and addressing all her queries which made it more convenient for her, especially that SSS may now be accessed online. (PR)