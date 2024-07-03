SSS membership for graduating students in Negros Island sought

The Social Security System (SSS) sought the social security coverage of nearly 3,000 senior high school and college students in Negros Island as SSS branch offices visited different campuses in the island to promote the value of SSS membership.

SSS Vice President for Visayas West 1 Division Lilani B. Benedian said that graduating senior high and college students may apply for an SS number and begin paying their monthly contributions as self- employed members once they start earning like from business ventures or freelancing gigs.

“If they get hired in the private sector, they must provide their employers with their SS number and become employed SSS members.

It will now be the responsibility of their employers to remit their monthly contributions to SSS,” Benedian said.

SSS recognizes the vast potential of young Filipinos as valuable assets of the labor force due to their acquired academic knowledge, technical skills, and familiarity with technology. “To make it easier for them to become SSS members, they can get an SS Number online and remit their contribution payments through SSS-accredited payment partners’ website and mobile app facilities,” she added.

Aside from explaining the value of SSS membership which translates to meaningful benefits and loan privileges, Benedian also emphasized the value of added savings for retirement through the MySSS Pension Booster.

She explained that Mandatory and Voluntary MySSS Pension Booster can play a crucial role in attaining their retirement goals.

Benedian said that moving forward, SSS will coordinate with other state colleges and universities to incorporate the value of SSS membership in their Graduation Kits for graduates’ future reference for employment.