SSS sets Dec. 29 pickup deadline for unclaimed UMID cards

The Social Security System (SSS) has announced that members who applied for their Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) cards between August 2017 to December 2020 have only until December 29, 2023 to pick up their unclaimed cards.

After the deadline, the unclaimed cards, including those that the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) returned to SSS after two unsuccessful delivery attempts, will be disposed of based on SSS’ retention policy.

To check the status of UMID card application, members are advised to log in to their My.SSS Portal account at www.sss.gov.ph, and click on “UMID/SSS ID Details” under the “MEMBER INFO” tab. If the transaction status is “Card Generated”, members can claim the card at the SSS branch where the UMID application was filed.

SSS members are likewise advised to keep their contact information updated so they will not miss important notifications from the SSS.

Since February 2023, SSS has stopped accepting applications for regular UMID cards, but is currently offering UMID ATM Pay Card exclusively to SSS members who either have existing UMID cards or pending UMID card applications.

SSS has also recently announced its partnership with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to integrate the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) into their processes and services, which include the issuance of a similar ATM-enabled SSS card for initial applicants. (PR)