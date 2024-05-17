St. Isidore the Farmer

May 15 is the feast of St. Isidore Labrador. He is the patron saint of farmers. St. Isidore was born in 1070 in Madrid, Spain.

He was a day laborer working for a wealthy man outside of Spain. He was also a deeply religious man. He would attend mass every morning.

Sometimes he would be late but he would be able to finish his tasks on time. It is said that two angels would work with him. He prayed while working.

He shared what he had with the poor. He married Maria Torribia, also a religious woman. She is known in Spain as Santa María de la Cabeza (Saint Mary of the Head). Their only child, a son, died in infancy. They never abandoned their faith.

St. Isidore died in 1130 and was canonized in 1622. Maria is not officially canonized as a saint but was beatified by Pope Innocent XII in 1697 and is considered a Saint in Spain.

The Diocese of Bacolod has three (3) churches whose patron saint is St. Isidore: Barangay Cansilayan (Murcia), Barangay Guimbalaon (Silay) and Barangay Tangub (Bacolod).

I was privileged to join the 35th Patronal Fiesta of the San Isidro Labrador Quasi Parish in Barangay Cansiliyan, Murca. Ten (10) days before the feast day, they scheduled daily masses and planned events to coincide with the theme of the day.

There were activities for the poor, the elderly, the youth, the families, the clergy and consecrated persons, the communities, the laity and for everyone. I was able to attend the dinner for a cause (gifted to give), day 6 of the decenario mass, the priests’ night and the installation as Parish Priest of Rev. Fr. Michael Juan Alfredo Ma. D. Cuenca, Jr., MMHC. The feast day mass/installation was presided by Bishop Patricio A. Buzon, SDB, DD. It was attended by about twenty-four (24) priests, MMHC religious brothers, seminarians, family members, sponsors, friends and the parishioners.

It can be recalled that Rev. Fr. Michael Ma. Cuenca, MMHC was appointed as Parish Priest during the 2023 Chrism Mass and he started in June 1, 2023. Since then, he added eleven (11) Basic Ecclesial Communities. There are about 2,700 families making up thirty-five (35) BECs. The family life ministers, composed of six (6) people, three (3) husband and wife teams, worked with BEC leaders to map and profile their parish.

Kimee Santiago, one of my friends, who joined me during the dinner for a cause said that it reminded her of Fr. Niall O’Brien’s conviction and dream that it is through the BEC that no one in the neighborhood is sick and left unvisited, hungry and left unfed, suffering and left unconsoled, alone and left unsupported.

Fr. Michael said in the San Isidro Labrador Quasi-Parish newsletter that he ensures that each member of the community is heard and their needs are attended to. He values the presence of everyone. He considers everyone as family. He is kind, humble and faithful to his vocation. He always believes in “blooming wherever God plants him.”

Indeed, we all have seen how he has worked in the community. He is much loved by the community. He also has the support of his brother priests from the Marian Missionaries of the Holy Cross (MMHC) and the Diocesan priests.

I continue to pray for Fr. Michael and all priests.

Padayon!

—

Let us pray:

(Prayer taken from ADSUM Diocese of Bacolod)

Grant, O Lord, that through the intercession of Saint Isidore, the farmer, we may follow his example of patience and humility, and so walk faithfully in his footsteps so that, in the evening of life, we may be able to present to You an abundant harvest of good fruits, You who live and reign forever and ever. Amen.

Saint Isidore, pray for us!*