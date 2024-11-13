St. John’s Institute and Taytung excels in Elementary and Highschool Rhythmic Gymnastics

In a stunning display of talent and teamwork, St. John’s Institute (Huaming) School, located in Bacolod City, swept the medals during the Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports Cultural Educational Association (NOPSSCEA) Season 44 in the rhythmic gymnastics’ competition - elementary category.

The prestigious rhythmic gymnastics competition took place on November 9, 2024, at the Eastside Hoops venue, where SJI's athletes captured all the gold, silver, and bronze medals in the elementary division.

SJI Sports Coordinator Sheryl Laborte-Tuyo, alongside the school’s esteemed Rhythmic Gymnastics Coach Ms. Aleana Grace Buiza, proudly announced the exceptional results of their gymnasts in the elementary category.

The St. John’s Institute team not only emerged as the champions but also showcased an impressive level of talent that dazzled spectators and judges alike.

Among the standout performers, Alannah Jeanne Lim shone brightly, clinching the Gold Individual All-Around title while also achieving gold in both the Hoop and Rope events. Her precision and artistry captivated the audience, highlighting her dedication and skill.

Anastasia Avery Lim also had a remarkable performance, earning the Silver Individual All Around. She secured gold medals in the Ball and Freehand categories, alongside silver accolades in both the Hoop and Rope events, reinforcing SJI's dominance on the mat.

Cielo Dominique Co completed the podium sweep for SJI, taking home the Bronze Individual All-Around title. She displayed her talent with notable performances, earning bronze in the Freehand and Hoop events.

The competition saw participation from eight schools and featured 18 gymnasts, for the elementary and six gymnasts in the high school category, marking a historic turnout for rhythmic gymnastics in NOPSSCEA's history.

In the secondary level, Tay Tung School also excelled, dominating the category while St. John’s Institute claimed a bronze medal for this level.

Matthea Given Efenio from Tay Tung was a standout in the High School category, showcasing her prowess by winning the Gold Individual All-Around title along with gold medals in the Ball, Hoop, Clubs, and Ribbon events—a truly spectacular performance.

Meanwhile, Jilian Krishna Dela Cruz, also from Tay Tung, secured the Silver Individual All Around, showcasing her strength and versatility with silvers in the Hoop, Ball, Clubs, and Ribbon events.

Kryztahl Jade Manalo of St. John’s Institute secured the bronze medal in the Individual All-Around competition, demonstrating her talent with bronze medals in the Ball, Hoop, and Clubs events.

Representing Tay Tung at the Palarong Pambansa 2023, Matthea Given Efenio significantly added to her accolades by earning a bronze medal in the Individual All Around, a Silver medal in the Team Secondary Girls event, and additional gold and silver medals in various apparatus.

The competition spotlighted other talented gymnasts as well, including Eliza Julia Guimba from the University of St. La Salle, who won a Bronze in the Rope event; Therese Michelle Jimera from Eliakim Learning Center, who secured a Bronze in Ball; and Rian Danielle Alcala from Trinity Christian School, who also earned a ribbon in the secondary level.

The outstanding performances of all participating gymnasts made NOPSSCEA Season 44 a memorable event, celebrating not only individual skill but the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among schools.